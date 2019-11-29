MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Youth Leadership Council elected 21 new members to its senior and junior groups at a summit Nov. 24.
According to a CTUIR press release, Pendleton High School freshman Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky will chair the senior council while Sky Smith will chair the junior council.
To demonstrate her excitement for the new councils, newly elected Vice Chair Latis Nowland referenced a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “The future depends on what we do in the present.”
“This quote reminds me of this year’s newly elected boards,” she said. “But this quote kind of talks about the words and the promises made and me saying it is kind of a way of saying I hope that this new board we can make things happen.”
Each candidate was interviewed by Corinne Sams and Jill-Marie Gavin, members-elect to the CTUIR Board of Trustees, and Julie Taylor, director of the tribes’ department of children and family services.
Tribal youths also heard speeches from Sams, Taylor, and Thomas Joseph, a climate change activist from the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation in California.
The rest of the officers on the senior council are Treasurer Bryson Spino, Secretary Malaya Stanger, Publicist Gorgie Hoisington, and Cultural Ambassador Nizhoni Toledo. The members-at-large are JaeDean Looney, Muriel Jones, Chris Minthorn, Izabelle Sigo, Keyen Singer, Summer Wildbill, and Alyric Redstone.
Beyond Smith, the junior council also elected Vice Chair Lillian Watchman, Treasurer Ella Stewart, Secretary Siddalee Baker, and Cultural Ambassador Bryson Red Crane. The members-at-large are Waptas Brockie, Sunhawk Thomas, Amariana Willingham, and Nicolas Alexander.
The youth council members will be sworn in along with the General Council and Board of Trustees at a ceremony at the Nixyaawii Governance Center at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
