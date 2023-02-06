MISSION — The Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Youth Council took their oaths of office Jan. 17 in the rotunda of the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Mission.
Judge Bill Johnson officiated the swearing-in ceremony.
There were 23 youth council members sworn in, 11 on the youth leadership council and 12 on the junior youth leadership council. There are 13 reelected members and 10 newly elected members.
The ceremony featured speeches from Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, Lindsey-Pasena Littlesky, outgoing Youth Council chair, Diamond Greene, Youth Council chair, GarianMcDonald, Junior Youth Council chair, and Hiyuum Nowland, Youth Council Cultural ambassador.
“I wanted to be a role model to our younger generation to give them an example of what their future can hold,” Greene said. “This experience of becoming chairwoman is rewarding in many ways. … It also inspires our youth to step up after completing my term.”
Along with Greene, council members promised they would support and protect the best interest of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, while also promising that they would fulfill their duties as youth council members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The council’s promise to fulfill its duties aligns with its mission statement. The mission as a counsel is to form a collective voice for the youth while also working toward positive goals and accomplishments for their community.
Julie Taylor, director of the tribes’ Department of Children and Family Services, shared her appreciation of the large turnout from community and staff members who attended the ceremony in support of the Youth Council.
Newly elected senior Youth Council members are Greene along with Sunhawk Thomas, vice chair, Anthony Greene, treasurer, Weptas Brockie, cultural ambassador, Madison Munoz, secretary and Summer Wildbill, publicist.
The members-at-large are Meadow Morris, Brooklyn Jones and Dymond Say. The Helix member-at-large is Malaeloa Malumaleumu. The Athena-Weston member-at-large is Addison Carey.
The junior council elected Chair Garian Mcdonald, Vice Chair Penelope Gavin-Harvey, Treasurer Ava Jackson, Cultural Ambassador Hiyuum Nowland, Secretary Eagle Edminston and Publicist Miracle Edminston.
The members-at-large are Victoria Sweowat, Kymani Van Pelt, Abraham Shippentower, Brees Van Pelt, and Sascha Quampts. The Athena-Weston member-at-large is Sydney Carey.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.