UPDATE: At 3:30 p.m., Wtechlink reported that internet connections will be intermittent for some customers affected by the cut fiber line.
If your internet is still not working, the company suggests unplugging the router's power cord and then plugging it back in.
———
Parts of Umatilla and Morrow counties are experiencing disruptions to internet service. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has reported the disruption was caused by a cut fiber optic line somewhere between Lexington and Echo.
The sheriff's office reports that its 911 service has been transferred to Umatilla County dispatch due to the disruption, and it may be six to eight hours before the issue is resolved. For emergencies, Morrow County citizens can still call 911. For non-emergencies they should call 541-922-5207 ext 5129.
According to a statement in Pendleton internet provider Wtechlink at about 1 p.m., a "major fiber line" was cut, affecting several area providers. They had not received an estimated time for when the connection would be fixed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
