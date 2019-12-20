STANFIELD — Two years ago Stanfield residents were pushing hard to get the 3D Idapro Solutions dehydration plant shut down, but in the end it was market forces that did the facility in.
The plant on Hoosier Road, which dehydrates potato scraps to create a base material for dog food, will close at the end of the month, laying off 33 people, according to general manager Marty Gardner.
While the plant caused controversy and garnered fines in years past for the strong odors it produced, Gardner said the plant’s closure had nothing to do with that. Instead, he said the company’s sale volume had diminished considerably as more businesses purchased the dehydrated materials from foreign sources.
“It’s very assignable to market conditions,” he said.
3D Idapro moved to Stanfield in 2016. In February 2017, the plant’s scrubber, a device that helped reduce the scent of rotting potatoes, burned up in a fire.
Stanfield residents showed up in force to several city council meetings later that year, asking the city to shut down the plant. They said the strong odor, which they described using terms, such as “vomit” and “dead flesh,” was keeping them from being able to spend time outdoors or open their windows.
The company worked to address the smell, but there were complications that drew out the process, including several more fires — one of which burned the plant’s new scrubber in February 2018. In response, the city modified its nuisance ordinance to address odors, and for a while during the summer of 2018 the plant was garnering fines of up to $500 on an almost daily basis.
Things improved in 2019, however, as the company’s mitigation efforts kicked in. Gardner said there had been a 92% reduction in calls to the city about the smell this year.
City Manager Ben Bergener confirmed that there had been no citations issued to 3D Idapro Solutions in 2019.
“Complaints are significantly down,” he said.
Bergener said his heart goes out to all the laid-off employees, and he hopes that they will be able to find work elsewhere in the community.
Gardner said for now 3D Idapro Solutions will hold onto the property instead of marketing it, in case market conditions become more favorable in another year or two. Bergener said the city has developed a good relationship with the company and he has spoken with company leadership about what the city might be able to do to help.
Gardner said for now, they are partnering with WorkSource Oregon to help employees find new jobs when the plant ceases operations on Dec. 31.
“We’ve got some very talented people here looking to transition to something else,” he said.
