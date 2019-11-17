PENDLETON — Sam Ford had no hope of blending in.
A lone boy in a ballet class with 10 girls, he was the only dance student not wearing a frilly ballet skirt. Instead the husky 10-year-old sported a Naruto Shippuden shirt featuring a martial artist in mid-kick. His body movements, however, mirrored those of his fellow dancers as they followed direction from Julie Sneden Carlson, instructor and owner of Pendleton Ballet Theatre. Together they stretched, bent and jumped.
Sam, who is on the autism scale and has ADHD, once needed his mother, Savina Ford, on the floor with him. Because of his autism and ADHD, Sam had poor spatial awareness and concentration. He disrupted the class by talking too much and felt uneasy in large groups of people.
Yet Sam wanted to dance.
Since he started, he has come far. He focuses better and feels more comfortable in groups. He no longer needs monitoring by his mom.
Sam is the youngest of four dancing siblings in the Ford family. Austin, 17, also deals with high-functioning autism and Carter, 13, has ADHD. Maria is dyslexic.
Ballet has brought poise, power and pinpoint precision to the oldest Ford siblings, and the younger ones are on their way. Austin has fluidity of movement and strength, lifting his partners with seeming ease. Maria dances with grace and radiance. Both have performed major roles in Pendleton Ballet Theatre productions.
Savina Ford explained how all four of her children ended up in ballet. In the Ford family, she said, there is a rule that everyone is expected to participate in something extracurricular. Usually they choose for themselves, but five years ago, husband Don deployed to Iraq and Kuwait as a Chinook helicopter pilot for the Army National Guard. Time was tight. Savina felt she didn’t have the energy to ferry four kids to separate activities. She decided her sons would join Maria, who had immediately gotten involved in ballet after the family moved to Pendleton a year earlier from Kansas. If the boys didn’t like it after a good try, they could stop.
“But they ended up loving it,” she said.
She said the effect on her sons has been almost magical.
“They learn so much about discipline and responsibility, spatial awareness, working with others and body movement,” she said.
She worries sometimes about peers teasing her boys about their dancing. She needn’t have worried, especially with Austin.
“He has the personality of ‘I don’t care if you don’t think it’s cool, I love to dance,’” Savina said.
Austin grinned when asked about friends giving him a hard time. To his male friends, he said, he faux brags about being with “a roomful of women,” though he says actually “they are all like sisters to me.” To female friends who tease him, “I just laugh. I know they don’t mean it.”
The teen said he loves the “cool moves and choreography” he learns in ballet, but mostly “I love the ballet company because of the family that we are.”
In a way, it wasn’t surprising how Austin bonded with ballet, said his mom. As a toddler, he loved to spin, and now he loves ballet turns. Their home often transforms into an impromptu dance studio.
As Sam’s ballet class came to a close at the studio, Sneden Carlson gave each dancer a hug and sent them off. Sam, looking flushed from the mental and physical exertion, was buoyant. Ballet is fun, he said.
“I get to participate in something nice, make friends and be on the stage,” he said.
Savina arrived to fetch Sam. She smiled at Maria and Austin, who sat in chairs in the waiting area, connected to their music by earbuds, chilling before their class. Sneden Carlson watching, nodded toward the group of Fords.
“They are very supportive of each other and deeply connected,” she said. “They stand up for one another and really like each other.”
Carter bowls over Sneden Carlson with his “willingness to try and try and try.”
“He has unbridled enthusiasm — more than just about any kid I know,” Sneden Carlson said.
She said she has watched the siblings with awe as they grow their skill. She’s impressed, not only with the Fords, but also with their parents, who volunteer during productions and give the kids just the right balance of pressure and praise.
“Mom and dad were very realistic about the limits of their kids,” Sneden Carlson said. “They didn’t expect miracles, but they feel like it has been a miracle.”
She watched as the younger dancers trickled out of the studio, then she headed back to the dance space as the older dancers took their places at the barre. The place was all hardwood, mirrors and energy. Maria and Austin found their spots and got ready to follow her lead. This is serious business for the teens.
Austin will dance the prince and other roles in “The Nutcracker,” with performances on Dec. 5-8 in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College. Maria will perform as a lead in the Spanish and Arabian dances and in other scenes. Carter will perform the role of Clara’s little brother Fritz. Even Savina Ford has a part, that of Madame Rochambeau, the French general’s wife. Young Sam will be there too, in the party scene.
Savina credits Sneden Carlson for her children’s amazing growth.
“She truly cares about each and every dancer,” Savina said. “She loves them.”
The dance instructor deflects the praise, calling herself “a loving force, but one with expectations.”
Whatever the reason, her young dancers have ballet fever. Sneden Carlson shared a recent conversation with Carter at a birthday party to illustrate. He came up to his teacher and gave her a big hug.
“I can’t wait for tomorrow,” he told her.
“What’s tomorrow?” she asked, mystified.
“Ballet.”

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.
