PENDLETON — Freezing temperatures and icy winds will be on their way out over the weekend, but for now, Pendleton faces temperatures the National Weather Service says are far below average and could pose health and safety risks.
“Temperatures are going to remain very cold, much below normal here,” said Joe Solomon, lead forecaster for the Pendleton National Weather Service.
But they are not record-setting, he said, and from early Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a transition to a wintery mix that could turn into freezing rain.
“That is going to cause some very slick conditions. We already have slick roads, with a little snow and more ice on them things are going to get even more slick," Solomon said.
The NWS projects another weather system on Dec. 24 is delivering more freezing rain to the Columbia Basin. Models have left forecasters uncertain whether winds will shift during the weekend and warm up the region or not.
“So parts of the Columbia Basin may continue to have some wintry mix precipitation through the weekend before they warm up to maybe on (Dec. 26 or Dec. 27)," Solomon said. "The Pendleton area could be as early as (Dec. 24).”
Bundle up if you have to go out
Still, Solomon advised caution for now as temperatures in Pendleton this week have dropped to a level in which they can cause hypothermia in as little as 30 minutes of exposure.
“A recommendation is if you don't have to go outside — don't. Just stay home,” he said. “If you have to go outside, do it in short, brief periods of time, and then warm back up. Not just hypothermia, but you can also be looking at frostbite if you're in it for too long, especially if you're not wearing appropriate clothing.”
Working in such conditions requires, resilience heavy clothes and bundling up, Arthur J. Thompson, a gas attendant at Circle K in Pendleton, explained.
“Usually, the cold doesn't bother me,” he said. “I’m working out here more than half of my shift. I'm working eight hours. So I'll spend four or five hours out here. I know when it's too cold when my beard actually starts getting water droplets and it starts to freeze, and I can feel it. That’s when it’s time to warm up.”
Chris Cuthill, a gas attendant for Pendleton Safeway, agreed that wearing multiple layers of thermal clothing and underwear is crucial to keeping warm in the freezing temperatures.
“It gets a little rough time. Just gotta keep moving and keep that blood going,” Cuthill said. “The younger kids of course have little more stamina than us. I'm 50 years old, so you know, things get a little tight and sore. As long as you can get a positive attitude, you know wishing Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, and you just keep on moving you’ll be okay.”
Keeping Pets Warm
Winter conditions this extreme can be difficult for household pets that are used to spending time outside, said Shaindel Beers, vice president of Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter.
“Last night (Dec. 21), I got a call from the Pendleton Police Department. They had found a Chihuahua that possibly had hypothermia and was barely responsive,” she said. “I called the veterinarian and got instructions over the phone on what to do. She said as long as the dog was responsive, that it was better that I just keep her warm and not take her to the emergency vet. We kept her warm and wrapped her up with blankets and a rice pack.
PAWS was able to locate the Chihuahua’s owner through social media and reunite them. Soon after, Princess the Chihuahua perked up.
“The owner sent an update this morning that Princess is doing fine,” Beers said. “That turned out much better than it could have. The dog was like an 18-year-old Chihuahua who wandered outside. it was below zero wind chills last night.”
PAWS has a list of tips and suggestions for keeping pets warm and safe in extreme winter conditions, particularly in cases involving a hypothermic animal. If you find a hypothermic animal, PAWS suggests not feeding them or submerging them in water of any temperature. Instead, get the animal out of the weather and inside, dried off and stroked to stimulate blood flow. PAWS also suggests talking to the animal and taking them to a veterinarian immediately.
