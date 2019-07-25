HERMISTON — Dr. Daniel Buck has a history in Hermiston and it’s going to continue for a while longer.
The Hermiston School District has partnered with Good Shepherd Health Care System to provide the HSD Wellness Clinic for the upcoming school year. Buck will be the first doctor to serve the district when the clinic opens its doors Monday.
“It’s a small town community,” he said. “And what I mean by that is that people know who you are. It’s good to be recognized by other people. In big cities, you don’t get that.”
Buck moved to the western Umatilla County community from Las Vegas at the age of 5, attending Highland Hills Elementary School and later Armand Larive Middle School.
Buck looks back fondly at his lifeguarding experience during the summers in high school. He still remembers when Kyle Kennison was the track coach, and the track was made of cinder.
“I was there when we raised the funds and first put in a rubberized track,” he recalled.
Today, that same track is named Kennison Field for the late coach.
“I had lots of fun growing up around here,” he said.
Buck graduated from Hermiston High School in 1992 and earned his associate’s degree at Blue Mountain Community College.
He later got his bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry at the University of Utah, where he also attended medical school. Utah was the place of choice, he said, because it was close to his wife’s family.
It wasn’t until 2016, after he completed his medical residency in Edgewood, Kentucky, that Buck came back to his hometown of Hermiston to work as an emergency room doctor for Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Today, he works at the hospital’s urgent care clinic, seeing patients of all ages and varieties.
When he’s not busy at the Good Shepherd Urgent Care, Buck enjoys fishing at Hat Rock and Warehouse Beach on his boat.
He’s wanted to be a doctor since childhood, and his passion has yet to waver.
“There’s so much we still don’t understand about how the human body works. I like being able to help people, even with simple things that improve their lives,” Buck said.
He said it’s important to provide early intervention for injuries, and that a school-based clinic like the district’s will help with that.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s great to provide medical help to sports injuries that happen at the school. Things in P.E. classes, things that happen with sports. Concussions are a very common thing now on people’s minds,” Buck said.
Another clinic was previously run by Family Health Associates, which opened in the winter of 2016. It was then that HSD saw other districts’ success with providing on-site health care, according to HSD communications officer Maria Duron.
Good Shepherd partnered with the district earlier this year. Duron said the district’s goal is to improve student attendance. Staff members, students and immediate family can have walk-in appointments during class, lunch, or prep time.
In the past, the Wellness Clinic had seen 10 patients or so a day, according to Duron.
The clinic will be offering free sports physicals Aug. 1-2, which are required every two years for student athletes. After Aug. 2, sports physicals will be available for $45 at the Wellness Clinic or at Good Shepherd.
The Wellness Clinic will also offer vaccinations, physical exams, treatment and illness evaluation, and even small stitches and sutures. Students under 18 must have a signed parent consent form and a medical history from a parent or legal guardian. If the student has insurance, it will be billed. The clinic’s rates are the same as those at Good Shepherd.
Urgent Care practice manager Natasha Ellwanger said that the clinic will rotate doctors as the year progresses, and that there will always be a three-person staff at the clinic, consisting of one nurse or medical assistant, one receptionist, and one care provider, all from Good Shepherd Urgent Care.
Ellwanger said she has noticed in the past that Urgent Care can get quite busy during after-school hours, and hopes the clinic will help alleviate flow at Good Shepherd.
“I see it as being a benefit for the district. And, hopefully, as it picks up and if it does become a busy thing we can open more days,” she said.
