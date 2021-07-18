LA PINE — Fire crews continued to slow the Darlene Fire east of La Pine and hope to have it significantly contained within the coming days, according to Joel Basch, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest who was at the fire Friday afternoon.
The 686-acre fire was 5% contained Friday, fire officials said.
Hand crews worked to put out hot spots along the perimeter of the fire, Basch said. It’s a long process, but containment levels will rise quickly as the process continues in the coming days, he said.
“We’re in the mop-up stages,” he said.
The National Weather Service dropped a Red Flag warning Thursday night initially issued Wednesday morning due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Winds slowed and humidity rose Friday, which helped decrease fire behavior.
Level 2 “get set” evacuation notices remain in place for residents southeast of La Pine. A Level 3 “go now” notice was lowered to Level 2 for some residents Friday evening, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Alan Underkofler with the American Red Cross, who was at the evacuation center set up at La Pine Middle School, four families stayed at the La Pine Rodeo Grounds on Thursday night and one stayed at the middle school.
The rodeo grounds hosted animals, which is why families decided to stay there, Underkofler said.
Katlin Davis, her partner, Tim Antonowicz, and their three kids, were staying at the rodeo grounds with their two dogs and nine horses.
They stopped by La Pine Middle School daily to pick up meals offered by the La Pine Lions Club.
On the menu Friday: pork chops and fried rice.
“We’ll be here as long as people need us,” said Gary Mose with the Lions Club. “This community is amazing. People brought over pounds and pounds of food and donations. It’s amazing what the community has done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.