HERMISTON — City Councilor Lori Davis will represent Hermiston at a national level after being selected to serve on the National League of Cities Small Cities Council.
The council represents the interests of cities with fewer than 50,000 residents, and connects leaders of those cities so that they can discuss solutions to common problems they face.
Davis, who has been a city councilor since 2009, grew up in Hermiston and works for Two Rivers Correctional Institution.
“I look forward to strengthening Hermiston’s ties to America’s small cities,” she said in a news release. “We are able to share ideas and gain resources to better the lives of Hermiston residents.”
According to the release, Davis will play a "key role" in identifying common trends in small cities across the country and developing policy options to address those issues.
