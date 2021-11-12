Day for our veterans

UMATILLA COUNTY — Pendleton High School students lined the fields outside their school with dozens of United States flags on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in a gesture of appreciation and support for local veterans.
Roughly a dozen leadership students took part in the activity celebrating Veterans Day. They walked along the roads, staking the small flags into the ground while laughing and chatting on the clear, sunny fall afternoon.
This was one of several local Veterans Day events to recognize those who served.
Students with family members who served in the armed forces shared what the federal holiday means to them. Sauren Garton, a senior at the high school, said she felt it was important to recognize the people who fought for the country.
“I’m about as American as they get,” Sauren Garton, a senior at the high school said. “I think it’s really important that kids get reminded that we didn’t get all these things for free.”
Curt Thompson, assistant principal at Pendleton High School, said placing the flags instills in students a sense of pride in their country after years of political division.
“Things like this are a good reminder to all of us that we’re all part of the same country and we need to be working together and support each other,” Thompson said.
Sam Jennings, a senior leadership student and track athlete, said serving in the armed forces is an important part of his family. He struggles to count how many of his family members have served, but estimates there are at least six.
“It’s nice to have a day for them, to honor their willingness to serve,” Jennings said. “They deserve it.”
Jennings said the flags this year are a step-up from efforts the school has made in the past to show support. He said he gladly would have dug trenches and staked 10-foot flags, “but this is just as good.”
Rylee Demianew said the flags are a physical reminder for students leaving school that Veterans Day isn’t simply a day off. To her, it’s a day to show veterans the students are thinking of them.
Breakfast and camaraderie
In Hermiston, Aaron Wetterling and around 140 other veterans shared food and camaraderie during a breakfast.
“It’s always a great time,” Wetterling said about the annual event, and he credited Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department employees, including Diana Picard, recreation coordinator, and Kelly Schwirse, clerk, for a “fantastic job helping us.”
Brandon Artz, the parks and recreation department's interim director, explained that his department took over the breakfast to keep it from being a drive-thru event. His department got together with sponsors, like Hale’s Restaurant, the Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill and Vern’s Food Service, he said. He added that volunteers, such as the Hermiston Kiwanis Club, helped make the breakfast possible.
Wetterling, who served in the Marines from 1966 to 1970, told stories of his service during the Vietnam War. His service made a lasting impact, he said, which included 20 years of “jungle rot” on his feet that mostly went away.
The larger effect was on his personality, he said. Wetterling described a “military bearing,” which to this day even influences how he dresses.
His service, he said, also links him to other service members, whom he interacts with as “old friends,” even when he does not know their names. Wetterling said he talks with these friends about family members and shared acquaintances, reminiscing over old times and discussing life events.
One of these fellow vets at the event was William Hill, 74, of Hermiston, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He said he is proud to have served and he is happy for opportunities such as the breakfast, which allow him to meet other veterans.
An honor guard member for American Legion Post 37, Hermiston, Hill said he is not accustomed to talking about his Army days.
“It was a million-dollar experience,” he said, “but I’d hate to have to spend a million dollars to do it again.”
Artz said he hopes next year’s event can include more people. Pre-pandemic, the Veterans Day Breakfast did not try to limit the number of attendees, he said.
Patriotism on parade
The Echo School District organized the Veterans Day Parade & Assembly in downtown Echo, beginning with a parade in the morning and an afternoon assembly honoring former servicemen and women.
While waiting for the parade to pass, Melissa Doherty spoke of the importance of the holiday and reflected on her own military service.
Doherty, the Hermiston High School dean of students, was in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2003, she said. She was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Echo school assembly Thursday, Nov. 11. She said she planned to speak to children about the reasons for joining the military, including her own motivations. This happened already, why is it written as a future plan?
Doherty said she joined the Army for the money could earn for college. A person could make $75,000 a year for college, she said, which allowed her to obtain a master’s degree. But military service also comes with less tangible benefits, she said, such as learning senses of duty and honor.
As she watched the procession, other people stood alongside the parade route, many cheering the participants.
Shannon Tacy, Echo teacher and FFA advisor, marched with her students, whom she called an “excellent group of patriots.” She said she was not a veteran, but she expressed she was indebted to service people.
John Cox, of Echo, also was in the parade. Cox, who has family members who served in the Vietnam War and World War II, was dressed as Santa Claus and waved a United States flag.
“This is a nice way for us to express our appreciation,” he said, as he walked the parade route.
Raymon Smith, Echo School District superintendent, who has been with the district for 11 years, said approximately 300 students, the entirety of the district’s children, were involved in the parade. He said the day’s events were intended to instruct children.
In addition to the parade, service members from each branch of the military were scheduled to appear at schools to talk to children. Students were encouraged to welcome family members to the event.
Smith said he told students of his father, who served in the Vietnam War and was disrespected upon his return to America.
“It’s important for kids to remember that,” he said. “That’s why we have our kids here today, not just use it as a day off of school but to use it as an opportunity to educate kids about the importance and history of service in this country."
Pendleton carries on tradition
Roger Rasico had spent most of his morning in the pouring rain.
The Vietnam veteran stood grasping the American flag Thursday, Nov. 11, in front of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel near its memorial garden. The former Arkansas resident greeted fellow veterans with his southern drawl and remarked on what Veterans Day means to him.
“I think about a few guys,” he said with a sigh, tears welling in his eyes. “I lost friends over there. It’s always the day I remember all the other guys who served their country. I’m honored and privileged to serve and remember.”
The chapel on Byers Avenue filled with veterans and community members to commemorate Veterans Day that included a posting of colors and presentation of flowers for various wars.
Pastor Chris Clemons, state Sen. Bill Hansell and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Clifford Smith spoke, prayed and shared stories at the ceremony. It concluded with the sound of taps, as nearly 50 people stood, saluted and placed their hands over their hearts.
“It’s a day to honor all veterans, no matter where they served or what their job was,” Smith said.
Among those honored at the ceremony was someone who hadn’t served but had dedicated much of his life to local veterans — Ron Martin. The funeral home’s longtime owner died Oct. 4 at the age of 69.
“It’s an honor for us to do this. It’s a little part of what we can do to say thank you,” said Valori Martin, Ron’s wife, who added: “It’s just the first time I’ve done it without Ron.”
The couple started the annual celebration in 2008, she said. Veterans in the community said they always felt honored by the annual ceremony and the memorial garden out front, where flowers bloomed in the summer among the engraved with the names of veterans who died in service.
“The one thing that touched me today is being here without Ron Martin,” Smith said. “That was kind of hard.”
Valori Martin said many community members helped her prepare this year’s ceremony. Smith said the VFW stepped in and helped out with things Ron Martin typically coordinated, including closing off streets.
“I’m very thankful that Valori stepped in when it’s only been a month since Ron passed away,” Smith said.
During the ceremony, Hansell told stories about his father and friend, each of whom served in the armed forces. He spoke about the connection he felt while traveling through China and telling people about his father, who served in the Army there. And he spoke about how veterans such as his family’s friend, Donald M. Jones, who served in World War II, never came home.
“I’d never met him,” Hansell said. “I don’t think there’s a single person alive today, in Athena for sure, that’s ever heard of Don Jones.”
Jones’ name is engraved on a monument in the chapel’s memorial garden, along with other veterans who died in war.
Rasico sat alone in the front row throughout the ceremony.. His job was simple. He carried in the flag, placed it at the front of the room, and then carried it out at the end.
As veterans exited the chapel and headed home, many stopped at a pile of letters sitting near the door. They were from local elementary school students. Several men picked up the letters, read them silently and took them home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.