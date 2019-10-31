HERMISTON — The main commons of Hermiston High School will be filled Friday night with live music and traditional Mexican food to celebrate Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — for the first time.
Cristina Cuevas cannot wait.
For Cuevas, it’s just one of what could be many more cultural events to come. For she and high school graduation coach Omar Medina have finally moved forward with a new club at the high school — Juntos, which translates to Together, based around Latin American cultural awareness and leadership.
“We wanted to bring more cultural awareness, and more events, to Hermiston High School,” Cuevas said. “But we also wanted to encourage students to go on college visits and get involved in leadership.”
Last year, Medina and Cuevas helped hold leadership elections for the club. Currently, there are seven student leaders, and membership has been expanding.
“We’d been trying to get a group going for a little over a year,” Cuevas said. “Hands-on activities have called to the students. We’re doing things, not just sitting there talking.”
Medina said the hope is to eventually bring students to regional leadership seminars and trainings as well. At the end of last year, the group sat down and brainstormed different events that Juntos might host. Day of the Dead stuck out.
“We wanted to start strong this year,” Cuevas said. “We jumped through the hoops as far as getting all of the approvals. The students were pretty excited, as far as having this as our first event.”
Day of the Dead, which really is from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, is an Aztec holiday that originated in Southern Mexico. It’s centered around celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed away, and has combined with Catholic traditions as well.
“It’s an event that’s celebrated all over Latin America, not just in Mexico,” Medina said. “It’s about remembering those that are deceased. Your family is built from the people that came before you.”
The holiday shares some symbols with Halloween. Namely, skulls. But they hold a different, less spooky, significance.
“The skulls have sort of, over time, evolved to represent Day of The Dead,” Cuevas said.
According to the Smithsonian, sugar skulls — calaveras — represent the sweetness in life and are meant to be offerings to the deceased.
But according to Cuevas, it’s not all about death.
“The idea of it is also to appreciate those who are still with us,” she said. “Those that are in your life and you choose to have as your family. I think some of the symbolism has faded.”
Medina and Cuevas know that fall sports are still alive and kicking, which could affect event attendance. The slow pitch softball team is headed to the state championship Friday night, and both the Hermiston and Pendleton football teams have games as well. But that doesn’t bother the newly formed club.
“This is our first year doing it, so hopefully it will take off from there,” Medina said. “We want kids and families to come and have fun.”
Medina said attendees can expect to get a taste of enchiladas, agua frescas, Mexican hot chocolate, atole — a hot corn-masa based drink — and pan dulce, a sweet bread with cookie-like topping.
Advanced Placement art students will provide face-painting. There will be sugar cookie decorating, a movie showing, and live music as well.
“Having the opportunity to learn more about different cultures really helps to understand each other better and not have that close-minded thinking,” Cuevas said. “I think the best place to do that is in this educational setting, where people can come in and learn more about others.”
