UMATILLA COUNTY — The deadline for Umatilla County farmers and ranchers to apply for the Farm Bureau Flood Relief Fund has been extended until May 1.
Led by contributions from Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, the fund was established to provide relief for victims of the February flooding in Umatilla County.
The current intent is to provide grants of up to $2,500 to help those who demonstrate uncovered losses (meaning losses not covered by insurance, or other public or private relief funds). Once requests for funds are received and evaluated, the range may be adjusted.
An advisory committee made up of local farmers, ranchers, and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow counties will review applications for aid. The task force chair is Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.
