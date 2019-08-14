PENDLETON — The public has until Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. to submit comments on the Oregon Department of Energy’s order to approve the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line.
The 500-kilovolt power line would run more than 300 miles from Boardman to Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation in Owyhee County, Idaho.
The regional Stop B2H Coalition is trying to drum up more opposition to the project. The coalition in a news release stated it has volunteers to help people write and submit comments on the Boardman to Hemingway line by the deadline.
“Landowners, families, and friends of our Eastern Oregon communities must submit their comments by Aug. 22 or they will not be able to continue in the state’s siting process in the future,” according to the coalition.
People who comment in writing and on the record gain the “standing” to contest or appeal the process.
“The procedures are strict in terms of commenting,” the coalition stated, “and you need to cite a rule or standard that is not being met and state why it is not being met; or challenge a conclusion in the application or state’s Draft Proposed Order,” or DPO.
The coalition also advised people can submit as many comments as they like and can address one topic in each comment letter or many topics in one letter.
The coalition provides a “how to guide” for commenting at stopb2h.org. People also can submit comments via mail, email or fax in care of Kellen Tardaewether, senior siting analyst, at the following: Oregon Department of Energy, 550 Capitol St N.E., Salem, OR 97301; or B2H.DPOComments@Oregon.gov; or 503-378-6457
For more information on the Stop B2H Coalition, visit http://stopb2h.org/, email info@stopb2h.org or call 541-406-0727.
TO read the Oregon Department of Energy’s 605-page proposal for the order granting a site certificate for the transmission line, go here: https://www.oregon.gov/energy/facilities-safety/facilities/Facilities%20library/2019-05-22-B2H-Draft-Proposed-Order.pdf
