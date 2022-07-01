UMATILLA — Organizations looking to manage the forthcoming transitional housing project on the west side of Umatilla County have about a week left to make proposals.
Umatilla, Hermiston, Umatilla County and other communities are partnering to create the Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing Project, or PATH. Umatilla on June 13 issued a requests for proposal to identify a contractor to help develop and manage program.
Project PATH will serve as a safe place for unhoused individuals to stay not only overnight but for extended periods. The fenced facility, owned by the city of Umatilla and on leased land, will include at least 12 rooms along with restrooms, open areas, and office spaces, according to the request.
The RFP seeks an organization that will manage the Project PATH facility, including planning, coordinating and delivering services. The fenced facility will have at least 12 sleeping quarters, restrooms, common areas and office space. The contractor will be responsible for providing 24-hour on-site staffing and access to educational, health and care coordination services. PATH also aims to provide educational and health services to its occupants.
The contractor must "demonstrate success bringing partners to the table with proven experience helping homeless individuals transition to housing," according to the request. Bids are due July 7 by 4 p.m. to Umatilla City Hall.
With the Supreme Court’s September 2018 ruling on the Martin v. Boise case, all areas that do not allow homeless camping must provide shelter by July 1, 2023. If completed on time, Project PATH will help keep Umatilla County ahead of the curve.
Oregon House Bill 4123, a bill regarding homeless services that passed in March 2022, will fund the project in the beginning. Afterward, funding shifts to other grants, the contractor and partner governments.
A committee consisting of representatives from Umatilla County and cities of Umatilla, Hermiston Echo and Stanfield will evaluate the proposals. For more information, visit www.umatilla-city.org.
