UMATILLA COUNTY — Although federal, state and municipal elections are decided in even-number years, dozens of local races will be up for election on May 18.
Seats on every school board in the county will be up for election, as well as various taxing districts that cover services like fire protection, parks and recreation, and cemeteries. The filing deadline for these seats is March 18.
At the Pendleton School District, all the incumbents up for re-election — school board members Steve Umbarger of Position 1, Gary George of Position 4 and Debbie McBee of Position 7 — are retiring from the board.
According to the Umatilla County Elections website, three people have filed to run, but two are running against each other.
Chris Garrigues, a math teacher at Hermiston High School, is running against Patrick Gregg, an attorney at Pendleton law firm Corey, Byler & Rew, for Position 7. Rodney Thompson, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, is currently running unopposed for Position 1.
Like all other school districts in the county, all Pendleton School Board seats are at-large and anyone can run for any position as long as they reside in the district’s boundaries.
In Hermiston, the seats belonging to Karen Sherman, Mark Gomolski, Bryan Medelez and Brent Pitney are all up for election. Sherman and Pitney are running for new terms in Position 6 and Position 4, respectively. Dain Gardner, a senior trooper with the Oregon State Police, is running for Position 3, the seat held by Gomolski.
If no one files for an open seat, the winner of the write-in vote will be offered the seat. If they decline, the board can appoint someone to the seat.
Besides school boards, all fire districts, cemetery districts, water control districts and parks and recreation districts will also be on the ballot. Other taxing districts with elections include the boards that govern Blue Mountain Community College, the Umatilla County Special Library District, the Port of Umatilla and the Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District.
