Despite being closed for more than eight months, the old Dean’s Market and Deli still plans to open it under new ownership and a new name.
New co-owner Mark Stansbury said Dean’s will eventually open as Sips N Snacks Deli and Market, but he doesn’t have a timeline for when the 412 S.W. 20th St. business will reopen for business in Pendleton.
Stansbury said he was a former Dean’s customer who enjoyed the deli offerings, and when former owner Harry Snyder offered to sell the business, Stansbury made the deal.
Although former owner Harry Snyder said in June that he expected the new owners would reopen the store shortly after it closed, Stansbury said he and his wife realized that it would take some renovation work before Sips N Snacks could open. According to Stansbury, their daily renovation work window is limited because they both work full-time jobs.
While Sips N Snacks doesn’t have a set opening date yet, Stansbury expects it will offer much the same products and experience that Dean’s did.
When the store does begin to reopen, Stansbury said he anticipates the convenience store portion of the business will open first, with the deli opening two to four weeks later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.