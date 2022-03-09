PENDLETON — The death of a Pendleton man also brought an end to the sex crimes case against him.
Richard James Sheldon, 75, died Monday, March 7, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's Capt. Sterrin Ward said the sheriff's office received request to check on Sheldon, whose jury trial was to begin March 9 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. A sheriff's sergeant found Sheldon in the area of Barnhart and Airport roads, Pendleton, and he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Pendleton police in February 2020 began investigating Sheldon on sexual abuse allegations and arrested him April 1, 2021. Police in a press release at the time described the investigation as “protracted and complex." Detectives obtained several search warrants that ultimately “revealed that the alleged sexual abuse occurred over a several year period between 2017 to 2020,” according to the press release.
The Umatilla County District Attorney's Office subsequently charged Sheldon with 19 counts of sex crimes, including two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
State court records also show the court on April 2 set Sheldon's bail at $500,000. He paid 10% — $50,000 — to bail out on May 7.
Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer dismissed the case the day Sheldon died.
