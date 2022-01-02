A road grader Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, plows a section of Westgate in Pendleton.The National Weather Service reported the Pendleton area experienced temperatures slightly warmer than normal during December.
PENDLETON — Temperatures during December in the Pendleton area were slightly warmer than normal, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 34.7 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 42.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 68 degrees recorded Dec. 1.
Low temperatures averaged 27.3 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was minus 7, recorded Dec. 31.
There were 21 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees and six days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month totaled 2.01 inches, 0.54 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on 15 days with the heaviest, 0.84 inches reported on the Dec. 19.
Precipitation in 2021 totaled 9.38 inches, which is 3.28 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 4.39 inches, which is 0.39 inches above normal.
Snowfall totaled 17.8 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on six days. The heaviest snowfall was 4.6 inches on the Dec. 30.
The highest wind gust was 48 mph, which occurred Dec. 11.
The outlook for January from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport during January are 41.8 degrees and normal lows are 28.9 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.43 inches.
