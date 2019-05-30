PENDLETON — The defense team for murder suspect Antonio Vasquez-Vargas intends to argue their client suffered extreme emotional disturbance or mental illness.
Attorney Kara Davis of Pendleton filed the notices Tuesday in Umatilla County Circuit Court. The mental disease notice also applies to diminished capacity. Evidence for either defense includes expert testimony.
Vasquez-Vargas of Walla Walla has pleaded not guilty to charges of felon in possession of a firearm and murder stemming from the Nov. 26, 2018, shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio where they worked on a dairy in Umapine. Vasquez-Vargas, 53, has been in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, since Nov. 30 following his capture in Kennewick, Washington.
According to court records, Vasquez-Vargas told police the victim tried to harm and even kill him in months and weeks prior, and he had no choice but to take action first.
The case had a status check Wednesday in circuit court in Pendleton and another coming up June 12.
