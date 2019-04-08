BOARDMAN — The defense for the young Indianapolis man Boardman police arrested in a sexual luring sting could argue entrapment.
Kai Christopher Larkins, 20, pleaded not guilty in late December in Morrow County Circuit Court to the single felony of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Boardman police reported arresting Larkins for planning to meet with an underage local girl for sex. Police caught Larkins at the airport in Portland after a sting operation.
Larkins’ defense attorney, Daniel Stephens of Hermiston, filed a notice with the court on March 12 on his intent to rely on the defense of police entrapment, according to state court records.
Stephens also notified the court he would show evidence that Larkins has a mental disease or defect.
Larkins has been back home since his family bailed him out in early February.
The case has a pretrial conference Thursday morning, and Larkins has the court’s permission to call into the proceeding.
