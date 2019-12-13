LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation will continue the Interstate 84 westbound lane restrictions through Ladd Canyon west of La Grande for the next two to three weeks.
Motorists should slow down and be prepared for congestion 10 miles east of La Grande between mileposts 273 and 270, from the top of the steep downhill grade to the bottom,” according to the announcement from the state road department. The two eastbound lanes in this area will remain open.
Mike Remily, ODOT project manager, said the plan was to remove the westbound lane restrictions by November, but crews in late October ran into some unexpected conditions.
“The final 120-foot-long section of the new Brush Creek alignment we are constructing was supposed to have bedrock, but it didn’t,” he said. “The solution is to construct a concrete lined channel, which required one lane to remain closed for part of December.”
The two-year I-84 Ladd Canyon Freight and Culvert Improvement Project is more than halfway complete. This year’s work included paving parts of the freeway, expanding shoulders between La Grande and Ladd Canyon and creating a new alignment for Brush Creek to improve fish passage. And in 2020, the contractor will build a third lane for commercial vehicle to help reduce closures and delays.
