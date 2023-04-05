PENDLETON — Residents of Pendleton's Northwest Despain Avenue who pushed the city to bag the plan for widening the street and instead rebuild it got their way.
The Pendleton City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday, April 4, against staff recommendations to expand Northwest Despain Avenue from Main to Seventh Street in favor of rebuilding the road without widening it.
The council decided between three options for the future of the North Hill street: a 32-foot expansion and reconstruction, which city engineers did not support; a 36-foot expansion and reconstruction with bulb-outs, which city engineers supported; and the third option, which would rebuild the road while keeping it at 30 feet wide.
That was the plan the county went with. The vote came after brief deliberations.
Several Northwest Despain Avenue residents during public comments reinforced their safety and aesthetic concerns about the expansion that city engineering staff supported. Councilor Sally Brandsen brought forth a motion for the council to approve the third option, keeping Northwest Despain 30 feet wide but reconstruct the road. Councilor Addison Schulberg immediately gave the second.
“After considering staff recommendations and testimony from the public, the council considered three design options for a complete reconstruction of Northwest Despain Avenue,” Brandsen said as she began her motion. “Each of the three design options is a similar cost, consistent with the intent of the city's uniform development code. Acting in lieu of review by the planning commission, the council finds sufficient evidence to conclude that the projected traffic volume can be most safely and efficiently accommodated by just reconstructing Northwest Despain Avenue with a 30-foot curb-to-curb width, as opposed to other wider options.”
Rebuilding the street, storm drainage system and new curb/gutters has a base cost of about $150,000 per block, or approximately $900,000 for the reconstruction of the seven-block span, according to the city's document, "Northwest Despain Reconstruction Frequently Asked Questions."
Widening Despain from 30 to 32 feet would have cost about $10,000 more, while widening the avenue to 36 feet would have added $30,000 to the bill. But going with the third option means Despain will not meet the city's road standards, and it comes with additional engineering costs, potentially up to $72,000.
Federal gas tax revenue from the Oregon Department of Transportation to the city will pay for the project. These funds can only be used for street preservation of collector and arterial streets within the city’s street network, according to the staff report, and Northwest Despain is a collector road.
Mayor John Turner acknowledged the council's decision to rebuild Northwest Despain Avenue still will disrupt pedestrians plus the street's only business, the Buckin’ Bean Coffee Roasters.
“No matter what we do, no matter how conscientious we are on this project, you’re aware that at some point in time, your business is going to be impeded,” Turner said addressing Buckin' Bean owner Winston Hill, who was seated in the audience. “Hopefully we can keep that to a minimum period of time and find a way to work together.”
Due to the prolonged discussion on the future of Northwest Despain, Turner said the reconstruction work likely would have to wait until 2024.
“Bare with us as we finally reconstruct the road," he said. "We’re not going to make construction season this year, so we’re going to have to put with a budget mistake for another year. Good news is we get to see it move forward now.”
Though he acknowledged his business would be effected, Hill said he was happy with the outcome.
“We’re happy that the city council listened and were receptive to comments from the community,” he said. “We’re happy to hear that they’re going to keep us in mind as we go forward planning this whole project.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.