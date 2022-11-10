Oregon Legislature

SALEM — Democrats will remain in charge of both chambers of the Oregon Legislature when the new session opens Jan. 9, but will lack the 60% majorities required to pass revenue-raising measures on their own.

Results are incomplete, but Republicans managed to reduce the Democrats' 18-12 majority in the Senate and 37-23 majority in the House.

