PENDLETON — A group of Pendleton locals Saturday, May 14, demonstrated their support for keeping abortion legal in the United States.
About 15-20 people from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. took to the sidewalk in front of Roy Raley Park to display signs and catch the attention of drivers passing along Southwest Court Avenue. Pendleton Action Community Coalition organized the Ban Off My Body protest. Icy Roe, secretary of the coalition board, said the group started working on this May 11.
"We whipped it together a few days ago,” she said, and credited coalition member Sue Peterson with handling the groundwork to get people to come out.
Roe explained the demonstration in Pendleton was a part of other protests across the nations against the U.S. Supreme Court considering overturning Roe vs. Wade, the case that legalized abortion.
:We're doing this because we fear it will be a domino effect on other communities in our country,” Row said.
She explained the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade endangers women who might have ectopic pregnancies and require abortions to save their lives.
According to the Children's Bureau at the U.S. Department Of Health And Human Services Administration For Children And Families, the 2020 Adoption And Foster Care Analysis And Reporting System estimates there are 407,000 children at the end of fiscal year 2020 in foster care in the United States.
"I don't think that forced birthing is going to help that any," Roe said
And the ramifications of changing the law go beyond abortions. She said overturning Roe vs. Wade opens the door for overturning other rights and protections, especially for LGBTQ+ people.
Not protecting women’s rights to choose an abortion creates a slippery slope, she said, pushes back health care for women and could send a signal to other countries to follow suit.
Drivers for the most part were neutral as the passed the demonstrations. A few indicted their disagreement with the demonstration, but more honked their horns in support.
