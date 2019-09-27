HERMISTON — Dennis Burke announced Friday he is retiring as CEO of Good Shepherd Health Care System in 2020.
Burke spent 31 years at the helm of the Hermiston hospital. According to a news release, Good Shepherd grew from a hospital of 250 employees to a diverse health care system with more than 700 employees during his tenure.
"Dennis’ leadership has enabled GSHCS to thrive," board chair Steve Eldrige said in a statement. "We have experienced very significant growth under his direction and improved quality of care."
Eldridge said Burke helped put Good Shepherd on the "political map" through efforts with the state legislature and testifying before Congressional committees about rural healthcare.
He has served on many boards and committees, including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems board, OAHHS Small and Rural Hospital Committee, OAHHS Governance Committee and the Political Action Committee and the Critical Access Hospital Leadership Committee of the National Rural Health Association.
"His experience, expertise and passion for providing healthcare services to rural communities have made him a sought-after speaker and panel member on rural healthcare issues," Eldridge said.
During Burke's time at Good Shepherd the hospital won a long list of awards. It was included in the National Rural Health Association's "Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in America" and the Oregonian listed GSHCS as one of the best workplaces in Oregon four times.
Burke will continue to serve as president and CEO of Good Shepherd as the board of trustees conducts a nationwide search for its next CEO.
