State lawmakers from Eastern Oregon recalled Secretary of State Dennis Richardson as a gracious man and hard-working public servant. They also called Richardson their friend.
Richardson was Oregon’s first Republican secretary of state in 30 years. He died Tuesday from brain cancer. He was 69.
Sen. Bill Hansell, Republican from Athena, said Richardson’s family was in his prayers.
“He was a friend and just a wonderful public servant,” Hansell said.
Hansell was a freshman state senator seven years ago and received an appointment to the Joint Ways and Means Committee, where then-Rep. Richardson was co-chairman of the legislators controlling the state budget. Richardson invited party members to weekly briefings to go over the committee’s work, and Hansell attended.
“That kindness very much helped me get up to speed much quicker,” Hansell said.
Hansell described Richardson as gracious, always there to answer questions, provide a bit of advice or give some insight. He also enjoyed trips to the Pendleton Round-Up, and Hansell said he would help with his friend’s visits.
“I got to repay some of that kindness Dennis showed me,” Hansell said.
Richardson pulled back from public life toward the end. Hansell said he saw something familiar in that. His uncle, Stafford Hansell, a long-time force in the Oregon House representing Umatilla County, also died of brain cancer.
“Dennis was a fighter from the beginning. He did everything he could,” Hansell said. “He’ll be missed.”
They served together as lawmakers until 2014, when Richardson ran for governor. He won the GOP’s nomination but lost the general election to Democrat John Kitzhaber about 50 percent to 44 percent. Rep. Greg Barreto of Cove said he met Richarson at political gathering and during the gubernatorial campaign he and his wife, Chris, hosted Richardson and his wife, Cathy Richardson, several times and even held a fundraiser for him. “Good friend,” is how Barreto described Richardson.
“You know, the thing about Dennis was his character just stood out,” he said. “Not only was he a fiscal hawk and extremely intelligent, but he was kind and gentle and a consummate public servant.”
Richardson during the campaign accused Kitzhaber and his fiancee Sylvia Hayes of corruption. Kitzhaber is Oregon’s only fourth-term governor, and he became Oregon’s only governor to resign from office, on Feb. 13, 2015, amid the controversies stemming from Hayes. Kitzhaber faded from Oregon politics.
Richardson went on to become an active secretary of state, issuing audit after audit of state departments and agencies. Barreto said he did the job the voters elected him to do.
Richardson in March 2018 visited the Umatilla County elections office and said he would do what he could to turn up the county’s notorious low voter turnout. Hansell and company said that was typical Richardson.
“He just exuded humility,” Barreto said. “He didn’t think of himself as important. He thought the work he was called to was important.”
Barreto also said he and Chris were among others who got a call from their friend this past December.
“It was just kind of an out-of-the-blue thing,” Barreto said, “where he wished us Merry Christmas and didn’t know how long he had and just thanked us for all we did for him.”
Federal lawmakers from Oregon also expressed their condolences. Rep. Greg Walden, Republican from Hood River, released this statement on the death of Richardson:
“I am so saddened to learn of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s passing. Dennis was such a kind, caring, and thoughtful friend. A wonderful public servant, and a deeply loving husband and parent. Dennis’ quiet competence and civility is such a rarity in today’s world. I feel blessed to have known and worked with him for so many years. Mylene and I are sending our prayers to Cathy and their children. Dennis served his country with honor and his body of work leaves Oregon better for the next generation.”
Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrat, issued the following statement:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Richardson. I will always have fond memories of serving with Dennis in the state legislature, and tremendous appreciation for his dedication to serving our state. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Secretary.”
Rep. Greg. Smith, Republican from Heppner, knew Richardson for 20 years. Smith said the two started careers in politics about the same time, with Smith entering the House in 2001 and Richardson in 2003. They worked closely together on the Joint Ways and Means Committee.
“He was a good, honorable man, very conservative,” Smith said. “I’d call him a friend.”
Richardson despised government waste, Smith said, and had no problem calling out abuses of public money, traits he brought with him from his work in the Legislature to his role as secretary of state. Smith said that may have rubbed some people the wrong way, but Richardson wanted to make sure the state spent public money wisely.
“Dennis was serving for the right reasons,” Smith said. “One may not have always agreed with his reasons, but he served for the right reasons, and he wanted to make Oregon the very best state it could become.”
Smith added he would miss his friend, and history will mark him as a man who did his job well.
“Dennis was the same person behind closed doors as he was in public, and that means a lot to me,” Smith said. “He set a standard for guys such as myself to meet.”
