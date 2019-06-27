IRRIGON — A car chase in Morrow County ended with deputies pulling their guns and arresting one man. Matthew James Way, 28, of Hermiston, now faces multiple charges.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported Deputy Aaron Haak at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday advised the dispatch center he was attempting to stop a 2009 white Ford Focus on Highway 730 in Irrigon. But the driver, Way, fled the area at speeds reaching 70 mph. Haak took off after the car, and deputies Oscar Madrigal and Taylor Wasserman joined the pursuit.
The Morrow County Communication Center informed the deputies the Hermiston Police Department took a report for the car as stolen.
The suspect at one point turned down a dead-end street, the sheriff’s office reported, and Haak stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road as a barrier. Way instead turned around and sped toward Haak, according to the sheriff’s office, “in an intentional head-on collision course” only to swerve at the last moment.
The sheriff’s office also reported the suspect almost hit a city of Irrigon vehicle and put others in the area in danger. The pursuit lasted 4 minutes and ended at West Eighth Street and Columbia Avenue with Haak and Madrigal aiming their guns at the driver and passenger, and ordering them out of vehicle. Deputies detained the passenger and later released her without charges.
But they arrested Way for felony eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangering. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, in lieu of $50,000 bail.
