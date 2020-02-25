UMATILLA — One day after strong winds sunk a tugboat near the city of Umatilla, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said operations are progressing to mitigate the impact of the sunken vessel.
Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the Oregon DEQ, said crews have been on scene tending to the vessel and have placed containment booms around the sunken craft in an effort to avoid fuel and oil from spreading into the river.
While environmental agencies are concerned about the 750 gallons of diesel fuel the tugboat is believed to have been carrying, Gleim said that divers' inspections of the tugboat have shown the fuel tanks appear to be undamaged despite a 3-foot gash in the ship's hull. Gleim said that there is a sheen visible on the water, which the environmental department is theorizing is a result of the initial crash and not evidence of a further leak.
Crews were on scene Tuesday working to absorb the sheen and plan to remove the vessel as soon as a barge and crane arrive late Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.
The 38-foot Tug Nova was built in 1963 and is owned by HME Construction, a marine construction firm based out of Vancouver, Washington, according to the company's website. The vessel will be towed to Vancouver for repairs.
Gleim said there have been no reports of impacts to wildlife.
