PENDLETON — A Pendleton man faces a state fine exceeding $3,500 for illegal asbestos removal.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported its staff on Oct. 9, 2018, observed workers removing and breaking cement roofing shingles at 616 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton, the home of Frank Ashbeck. An inspection three days later found 13, 30-gallon double-layer plastic bags full of shattered concrete, according to the report from the DEQ.
Samples of the roofing shingles revealed they contained 20 percent chrysotile asbestos, but the DEQ stated the workers on that job lacked the state certifications to handle asbestos abatement.
That led the environmental agency to issue a civil penalty in mid-February against Ashbeck for $3,534.
The Pendleton fine was among 12 the Department of Environmental Quality issued statewide in February, totaling $ 112,576 for various environmental violations. The penalties ranged from $1,050 to $23,461.
The DEQ also recently reported in late 2018 it fined Calbee North America $1,800 for inaccurate reports about the level of air pollution for 2014-17 from its potato processing and frying plant in Boardman.
