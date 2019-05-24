PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton and Lamb Weston Inc., Hermiston, were among the recent entities on the receiving ends of pollution fines.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced 16 penalties totaling $299,249 for various environmental violations in April. Pendleton was the only city on the list.
The DEQ reported the city exceeded the total residual chlorine effluent limits in its wastewater discharge permit multiple times in 2017, and the violations warrant a civil penalty of $10,200.
Lamb Weston received a $6,800 fine for discharging wastewater on Sept. 21, 2018, from its pipeline at the Hermiston facility into the Umatilla River. According to the DEQ, Lamb Weston discharge permits prohibit releases into the river because its “wastewater contains pollutants in amounts and concentrations that can adversely affect water quality and aquatic life.”
The environmental agency allows Pendleton, Lamb Weston and the other 14 entities to pay the fines, seek ways to reduce them or appeal.
