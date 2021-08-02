UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality warning for Umatilla County, Morrow County and the rest of Northeastern Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Washington, Idaho and Canada, according to a Monday, Aug. 2, press release.
DEQ anticipates keeping the warning in place until the evening of Aug. 5, but advised residents to check the state’s Air Quality Index because conditions can change rapidly depending on the weather.
As of 11 a.m. Aug 2,, Northeastern Oregon had some of the worst air quality numbers in the state. According to DEQ, Hermiston had the second worst air quality in the state, coming behind only Oakridge, which was directly affected by the Middle Fork Complex fire in eastern Lane County. Pendleton’s air quality score was much lower, but still at a “moderate” level.
Poor air quality can irritate people’s eyes and lungs and can especially affect younger children, older adults, pregnant women and people with health conditions. DEQ is advising residents to stay at home, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to use air filters and air purifiers when possible.
Cloth and surgical masks won’t protect residents from smoke particles, and while N95 masks or respirators could provide a safeguard against the smoke, they must be properly fitted and worn.
