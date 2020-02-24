UMATILLA — Strong winds blew a 38-foot tugboat up the Columbia River until it sank near Umatilla, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported.
No crew was on board.
The HME Construction tugboat was found completely submerged and lying on its side about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Officials believe that Sunday’s windstorm blew it away from its mooring and then pushed it about three-quarters of a mile upstream, said Laura Gleim, spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Equality.
Washington and Oregon environmental and wildlife agencies are concerned about the 750 gallons of diesel fuel the tugboat is believed to have on board.
Divers were initially unable to go into the water Monday morning because of 4- to 8-foot swells, Gleim said.
But dive teams reached the tug Monday afternoon and reported that the fuel hatch remained closed and sealed.
The Washington state Department of Ecology and Department of Fish and Wildlife planned to fly a helicopter over the river to check for signs of a fuel spill Monday afternoon.
Plans also are being made to place a boom in the water around the boat to contain any fuel that might leak.
A crane and barge is expected to arrive Wednesday to lift the tugboat out of the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.