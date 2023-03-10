PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton's plans to widen Northwest Despain Avenue have the owners of Buckin' Bean Coffee Roasters worried.
Winston and Kirby Hill have owned and operated their coffee shop and the intersection of Northwest Fourth Street and Despain Avenue for several years. They said a prolonged construction to widen Despain Acould severely disrupt the business and lead to its closure.
“If Despain Avenue closes down for construction, we won’t be able to stay in business,” Winston said. “This whole time, we haven’t known the exact extent of the city project to widen Despain Avenue, the city has never been able to nail down the parameters for us.”
Winston said he has spent weeks trying to speak to city officials and city council members to communicate the realities of what an extended construction project like a street widening would entail for his business.
“We wouldn’t be able to get our shipments of coffee, let alone what could be a 75% cut in our traffic,” Winston said. “We have to get a 40-foot truck up the North Hill and parked to deliver us our coffee, which we buy from the coffee belt up to a year in advance. With the road closed for an extended period, how would we get our shipments?”
Public Works Director Bob Patterson has said Northwest Despain is a collector and bike route with a 78-foot right of way from North Main to Northwest Fourth Street, and a 70-foot right of way from Northwest Fourth Street to Northwest 14th Street. The street is 30 feet wide curb to curb with two travel lanes that are 11 feet wide and one 8-foot-wide parking lane.
The city has presented two to widen Northwest Despain. One calls for a street 32 feet wide with two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and one 8-foot-wide parking lane if additional off-street parking is in steep terrain, and the other is 36 feet wide with two travel lanes of 10 feet each and two parking lanes of 8 feet each without additional off-street parking and is in not steep terrain.
But a the city council's workshop Feb. 28 on the issue, Ward 2 City Councilor Sally Brandsen suggested a third option. She proposed continuing with sewer and storm drain main line replacements, rebuilding the road, installing new curbs, gutters and sidewalk improvements, but all within the present 30-foot width.
Winston and Kirby Hill argue the only acceptable option is Brandsen's proposal.
“Everyone understands that the road needs to be repaved and redone,” he said. “That will impact our business too, so there needs to be a discussion to ensure that the whole road isn’t closed for an extended period of time. But no one is opposed to resurfacing the road.”
The issue, he said, lies principally with the city's plan to expand Despain Avenue to narrow its travel lanes and bring the road up to city codes enacted four years ago.
“Regardless of option one, two, or three, there will be an impact,” Kirby Hill said. “How do they mitigate that impact on us? There needs to be a serious discussion about that within the city. There aren’t easy answers, so it might take a little more legwork. If that means we have to wait on reconstruction for another year, that’s fine, we’ve made it this far. We need to know there is a plan in place.”
Pendleton City Councilor Addison Schulberg has been keeping an eye on the discussion around Despain Avenue and explained he and the city council are working with city planners to develop the so-called third option, or the simple repaving and reconstruction of Despain Avenue without widening it.
“We’re working on a plan that would respect the desires of the residents and businesses on Despain, and I expect we’ll be presenting that either in our March 21 city council meeting or the following one on April 4,” he said. “The city council has the power to instruct the city to side-step codes, but that also sets a precedent. The circumstances are special for Despain Avenue, so we’re going to work toward a solution, but it may not be possible for other streets in the future.”
