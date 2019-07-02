PENDLETON — “Wie is de Mol?” might not mean much to anyone stateside, but it’s a question that drove a Dutch couple overseas and all the way to Pendleton.
Rob Spelier and Maria van Klooster of the Netherlands are big fans of the Dutch reality television show “Wie is de Mol?” or “Who is the Mole?” in English.
Now in its 19th season, the hit show pits 10 Dutch celebrities together who must complete certain tasks to earn money. The catch is, one of them is secretly a mole intent on keeping the money earned as low as possible, leaving it up to the other contestants to unmask him or her.
Spelier, who works in financing, and van Klooster, a restaurateur, have been together for 14 years. They’ve been traveling together ever since.
“I met him and I said, ‘If you’re going to be with me, you don’t have a choice (but to travel),’” van Klooster said.
It was an ultimatum that was fine by Spelier.
“I got hooked on the traveling bug,” he said with a laugh.
Their current trek spans across Oregon — they began in Portland and have a list of destinations along the way, including the Columbia River Gorge and the Painted Hills near Mitchell.
Because they are such avid fans of “Wie is de Mol?”, they had to make time for a stop at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena, which hosted an episode of its 17th season back in 2017.
The couple spent Saturday morning at the historic rodeo stadium where they watched various cowgirls compete in the Green Mile Barrel Race. But the arena is but a pitstop along the way as they take in the natural beauty of Oregon, which they both agree is vastly different from their home country.
“It’s so beautiful here,” van Klooster said. “Everything is wide open and natural. The Netherlands is flat. That’s it. That’s our country.”
Spelier said that most people from the Netherlands visit American metropolises like Los Angeles or Las Vegas, but they wanted something a little different.
“There are 17 million people in the Netherlands,” Spelier said. “There’s not a lot of space. It’s crowded. For us, Oregon is different. It’s special. Life moves at a different pace here.”
Spelier and van Klooster take annual trips around the globe together. Last year, they went down under to Australia. Next year, it’ll be Asia. But for now, they’re taking their time in Oregon.
“We thought it was only on TV,” van Klooster said of Pendleton. “But, it’s real.”
