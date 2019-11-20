MILTON-FREEWATER — A helicopter accidentally dropped rodent poison on private property along Triangle Station Road earlier this month, causing alarm among several residents and possibly the death of some poultry.
“It flew directly over my house, and seconds after it went over, I felt something fall on me, specifically in my hair and all around me,” Laura Pumphrey, who lives on the rural Milton-Freewater road, told the Union-Bulletin.
Pumphrey, among others, said the mouse bait dropped from a helicopter flying low with a bait bucket suspended underneath, leaving poison pellets on Pumphrey’s deck, hot tub cover and kids’ trampoline as well as other locations.
“I have now had one chicken die, and my neighbor, a quarter-mile down the road, has lost seven chickens and two turkeys,” Pumphrey said in her report to the Union-Bulletin.
Initial reports from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, called out to investigate the day after the Nov. 7 aerial spill, contained some inaccurate information broadcast over various media in the following days.
That report from UCSO included the incorrect name of the helicopter company involved and speculated about what happened, saying the helicopter company “was contacted by the deputy, and it was explained the property was not targeted … however perhaps a hopper was not shut properly and mouse bait fell out.”
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is still investigating, but a spokeswoman has released several official key facts.
Wildhorse Helicopter Inc., out of Pendleton, was contracted by Mt. Fuji & the Rocks orchard to legally drop ZP AG rodent bait pellets on about 800 acres in the vicinity of the spilled poison, according to Andrea Cantu-Schomus, director of communications for the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
James Foreman of Wenatchee, who manages the Mt. Fuji orchard, confirmed this information.
“It’s obviously a very unfortunate incident,” he said, explaining that the management team has been contacted by the Department of Agriculture and is helping with the investigation.
ZP AG rodent bait is a common pesticide used at orchards in the fall to target mice, which Foreman said are a problem in the wintertime in particular because they eat the roots of trees, especially damaging younger trees.
“We like to do a commercial application ahead of snows to get it on the ground,” he said.
The pellets contain zinc phosphide, which when combined with the acid in an animal’s stomach turns into phosphine, a “very toxic gas,” according to the National Pesticide Information Center.
A fact sheet from the Environmental Protection Agency states it has determined a single swallow of zinc phosphide bait may be fatal to a young child. It is also highly toxic for birds and other small rodents in addition to the target species.
Wildhorse was selected for the pesticide application at Mt. Fuji & the Rocks, Foreman said, because it’s a local operator with a good reputation.
“They have all the appropriate licenses including an aerial applicator’s license and a pesticide application license,” he said — information backed up by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which sent the Union-Bulletin a copy of the licenses.
Several attempts to reach Wildhorse Helicopter Inc. for comment were unsuccessful.
Late last week, the Department of Agriculture said they had two field investigators in the area who continued to evaluate the extent of the pesticide application activity.
ODA continues to secure the GPS flight data to overlay onto maps trying to determine the flight pattern, Cantu-Schomus said. Local veterinarians have been alerted and advised to contact the state.
“Affected poultry have been sent by local vets for necropsy and pesticide analysis,” she said. And an agency citizen advocate is contacting residents.
ODA received three calls from people saying their property was affected and two from people saying their chickens were affected.
One chicken was taken to the vet, and one resident was concerned about dogs, which are “fine now,” Cantu-Schomus said.
“Smaller animals are more affected than larger animals, which are very unlikely to be affected because the pellets are randomly found. Animals wouldn’t consume a large amount,” she said.
People can call 211 to report pesticide concerns or call the Oregon Department of Agriculture at 503-986-4635.
