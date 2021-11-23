BOARDMAN — Fratelli Development is planning 86 new homes in Boardman in a 27-acre neighborhood, which the company owners have dubbed “Bailey Park.”
Four homes already have been constructed, and 26 more soon will be in the works. The remainder will follow, according to the company.
Sam and Scott Nigro, Fratelli owners, introduced Bailey Park at a Nov. 17 Boardman Chamber of Commerce luncheon. They, and Sam Nigro’s wife, Cheri, followed up the chamber event with a visit to Bailey Park. There, they met their neighborhood’s first resident, Ashley Streeter, at the door of her new home.
Streeter, who moved to Boardman from Southern California, lives in the Bailey Park home with her husband and two children.
“I like how quiet it is,” she said about the neighborhood.
The Fratelli group gifted her with a basket, which included wine and other items. In this act, they reenacted a scene from the Frank Capra classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In the movie, actors Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart, playing Mary and George Bailey, offered new homeowners “bread, that this house may never know hunger; salt, that life may always have flavor; and wine, that joy and prosperity may reign forever.”
The owners also gave her a DVD copy of the movie.
Sam Nigro said the film means a lot to him, which is why he named the development Bailey Park, a nod to the movie’s protagonist, George Bailey. He also named streets after George, Zuzu and Clarence, other characters from the film. Other street names, including one named after Martini, are planned and will be labeled further into the project.
He said he is trying to schedule a movie night at the Sage Center to show the classic.
“People seem to like the homes, even if they have not seen the movie,” Maggie Rodriguez, Windermere Real Estate broker, said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.