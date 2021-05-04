PENDLETON — A partnership between Every Child Oregon and the child welfare branch of Oregon Department of Human Services is sponsoring a tennis shoe drive for foster children in Umatilla and Morrow counties as part of Foster Care Awareness Month, according to Heidi Zeigler, the community development director for the Department of Health and Human Services in the two counties.
Donors can drop off the shoes at Sweet Potatoes Closet and the Desert Lanes bowling alley in Hermiston, Hamleys Western Store in Pendleton, Baker Boyer Bank in Milton-Freewater, or Bank of Eastern Oregon in Heppner and Boardman, Zeigler said.
People can also make donations online via Amazon Wish List by making a purchase through www.smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/13MM6IEUXXJA3/ref=smi_ext_lnk_lcl_cl, which will automatically ship the donation to Sweet Potatoes Closet. The drive will last through the end of May, with shoes being distributed to children in June, Zeigler said.
In addition, DHS will also be collecting gift cards and certificates for foster families this month in place of the annual foster parent appreciation dinner, which was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, Zeigler said.
People wishing to donate gift cards must do so by May 14 by emailing Marvin Hamilton with DHS at marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us or call 541-564-4484.
