ECHO — Longtime Echo city administrator and fifth-generation Echo resident Diane Berry was honored by the state senate for her decades of service to the community.
On Wednesday, the senate unanimously passed Senate Resolution 2, containing a long list of Berry's achievements during her 39 years as city administrator. A few of those included "legendary" grant-writing skills to fund projects in Echo, renovating historical buildings, installing art and other improvements downtown, gaining Tree City USA status and leading the city to win the America in Bloom competition three times.
"(We) recognize and honor Diane Berry for her remarkable career, and we express our gratitude for her contributions to the City of Echo and the State of Oregon; and be it further Resolved, That we wish Diane Berry well in her retirement," the resolution stated.
Senator Bill Hansell, R-Athena, introduced the resolution and said in a Facebook post that it was "really special" to be able to give her the highest honor Oregon's senate can bestow.
