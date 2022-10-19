MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a "digital navigator" to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training.

Debra Croswell, executive managing director at Cayuse Native Solutions, explained a digital navigator is "a trusted guide who helps community members access internet resources, helps them improve their digital skills, helps the community acquire devices, some of the funding we have will be purchasing things like tablets and laptops for the community."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.