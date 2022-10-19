MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a "digital navigator" to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training.
Debra Croswell, executive managing director at Cayuse Native Solutions, explained a digital navigator is "a trusted guide who helps community members access internet resources, helps them improve their digital skills, helps the community acquire devices, some of the funding we have will be purchasing things like tablets and laptops for the community."
Cayuse Native Solutions will receive $380,369 to hire, train and support the navigator who will serve the reservation community for two-and-a-half years. The funding from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance is part of $10 million of support from Google to further develop NDIA's digital navigator model for rural and tribal communities. The Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton is one of 18 grant recipients.
"It's not necessarily an IT expert, although it helps if they have some IT knowledge," Croswell said. "It's more of a community support resource," Croswell explained. "This person will also be doing outreach in the community about the program, they can offer assistance, meet with people over the phone, virtually or in person. They can help people fill out things like an online employment application, which is a common thing people do but don't always have experience in that area."
Croswell said Cayuse Native Solutions hired the digital navigator Monday, Oct. 17. The person will complete training and begin serving the community in January.
