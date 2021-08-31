HERMISTON — A program to encourage visits to the city’s restaurants soon begins under a partnership between the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and city of Hermiston.
With a theme of “Giving Back to the Hermiston Community,” $50,000 in funding the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to provide coupons for residents to use at any eating establishment in the city.
To administer the program, the chamber has created “Dining Dollars” coupons for local participating restaurants, purchased bulk gift cards from chain restaurants and purchased prepaid Visa cards for restaurants that don’t fall into either option.
Dining Dollars vouchers and restaurant-direct gift cards will be in $10 increments.
Utility holders will receive 20% of the Dining Dollars and restaurant-direct gift cards. The Hermiston Chamber will distribute the remainder through Feature Fridays, Facebook promotions and other public activities and events.
Distribution of coupons and gift cards will begin within the next two weeks. Watch the chamber’s online and other communication channels for more information.
The program will run through December and beyond. All Direct Dining coupons will expire Dec. 31, while chain restaurant and Visa gift cards may have extended expiration dates.
