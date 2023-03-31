HERMISTON — Umatilla County Commissioner Cindy Timmons recently received unwelcome statistics from public health personnel while touring the department's clinic downstairs in Hermiston's new city hall.
As the board's liaison with public health, Timmons toured the new office in Hermiston, where she visited with county health staff who revealed sexually transmitted diseases now infect the middle-aged and elderly as well as teenagers.
"We think traditionally that teenagers and young adults are targeted with the highest rates of STDs, but society is changing," she said. They're still found in teens, but today, 50 to 60 year-olds are showing increased numbers. And even older people in their 70s to 80s in retirement homes. Outbreaks of different diseases are found in different age groups."
Men are often less symptomatic, Timmons said.
"With chlamydia, the bottom line is men have basically no symptoms," she said. "But with annual screening and testing, women find out if they're infected."
County health workers hope to control chlamydia and other diseases spread through sex with free home test kits, Timmons said.
"The county will ship test kits free of charge," she said. "You can test yourself in the privacy of your own home, remaining anonymous. You can ship it back via UPS pickup or drop it off at a UPS site."
Umatilla County staff whose job was to take on COVID-19 now are fighting STDs, which are more prevalent, Timmons said.
Some diseases spread through sex are believed to have infected our ancestors more than a million years ago, she said. A recent study found modern people may have caught human papillomavirus from their Neanderthal or Denisovan cousins.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.