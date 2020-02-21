PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council was on the verge of significantly raising a street maintenance fee, but the crowd who filled council chambers Tuesday night weren’t there to complain about their utility bills.
Airport business owners and their supporters came out in force for the public comment section of the council meeting to object to the way staff from the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport were negotiating leases with tenants near the airfield and surrounding industrial park.
The issue has been ongoing for more than a year and came to a head when the airport commission was updating the airport’s lease language and included a “reversionary clause,” a piece of contract language that allows the airport to take back rented land once the tenant’s lease is over.
Airport business owners argued that the reversionary clause would stifle business at the airport by creating uncertainty over whether a business could stay long term.
City officials countered that the clause wasn’t new to Pendleton airport contracts, and the airport was merely following Federal Aviation Administration rules by including it in leases.
Both sides seemed to reach a compromise over the summer of 2019, when the city approved language that allows tenants to avoid reversion by either paying a “reversion deferral fee” equal to the value of the property at the end of their lease, or pay twice the standard ground lease rate over the life of the initial agreement.
But Pendleton Aircraft Service mechanic Jeff Guenther and Wildhorse Helicopter Co. owner Brad Wahl, representing airport business owners, went to Tuesday’s council meeting to say the lease policy hasn’t been implemented in the way they thought it would.
Reading from a prepared statement, Wahl told the council that airport staff weren’t offering existing tenants the reversionary options spelled out when trying to negotiate a new lease.
“We are not aware of any existing or new long-term tenants that have been signed since the policy was passed,” he said. “The community is missing out on new business development as well as expansion of existing businesses because potential investors are holding out until the uncertainty in the leasing policy is resolved and the outcome is known.”
Rather than scrap the new lease policy, Wahl and Guenther asked the council to send it back to the airport commission to clarify the law. Airport Manager Steve Chrisman and several members of the airport commission were sitting in the audience.
Mayor John Turner called it a “reasonable request,” but warned that airport business leaders would need to include specific examples of the way the policy is hurting businesses.
“We got an airport that’s $2 million in debt up there and I’m leaning on Mr. Chrisman all the time to pay it back,” he said. “Understand, there’s not a huge profit margin up there yet.”
The council voted 7-1 to refer the policy back to the airport commission, with Councilor Becky Marks, an ex-officio member of the commission, voting against.
Chrisman didn’t speak at the meeting, but in an interview Thursday, he continued to defend the reversionary clause.
He said the FAA supported the clause because it ensured the airport continues to be used for aviation purposes and it can lead to a self-sustaining operation.
Chrisman added that the FAA has granted Pendleton $23 million for operations and infrastructure since 1995, and he didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize that source of income.
While admitting the reversionary clause had become a contentious issue, he said it was within everyone’s best interest that the airport commission and the business community are on the same page.
