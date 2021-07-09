PENDLETON — Oregon Grain Growers Distillery is expanding to a new building after the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved the sale of the county’s maintenance shop.
The commissioners in a meeting Wednesday, July 7, unanimously approved the sale of the shop on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton. Bullington Properties LLC., co-owned by Kelli and Rodney Bullington, purchased the building, which will allow the distillery to roughly double in size.
“We’re excited for the opportunity for more economic development in Pendleton,” Kelli Bullington said.
The county sold the building for $310,000, according to Commissioner John Shafer.
The county and the distillery will share the space temporarily, the Bullingtons said. The new facilities provide space for additional parking, training staff, testing new products and storing manufactured products, Rodney Bullington said.
“We’re just excited to be able to expand in the pandemic,” he said.
Commissioner George Murdock also expressed enthusiasm over the sale in the meeting.
“The exciting part is that this is an absolutely key piece of property that we never dreamed would become available,” Murdock said.
