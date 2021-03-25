HERMISTON — Kirby Nagelhout Construction will build both of Hermiston's new elementary school buildings.
The Hermiston School District had previously announced the contractor had been awarded the bid to build the new, larger Rocky Heights Elementary School, and this week also awarded the bid for construction of the brand new Loma Vista Elementary School planned for East Theater Lane.
According to the news release, Kirby Nagelhout, which is headquartered in Bend and has offices in Pendleton, was the apparent low bid on the Loma Vista project, at $22,579,000. The new elementary school will be 73,500 square feet and serve about 600 students.
Groundbreaking events for both elementary school projects will take place on April 13. Construction is expected to conclude in summer 2022.
