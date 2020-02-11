HERMISTON — Hermiston School District has hired BBT Architects of Bend to be its architectural firm for projects paid for by the $82.7 million bond passed by voters in November.
The firm was chosen by the school board on Monday out of a pool of 11 proposals from firms across the Pacific Northwest.
According to a news release from the district, BBT Architects has "extensive experience working with early childhood centers, elementary, middle and high schools." The were the firm that designed the Pendleton Early Learning Center, Sherwood Heights and Washington elementary schools, Pendleton High School, Irrigon and Boardman elementary schools and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Education Center.
The firm will work with the Wenaha Group out of Pendleton, which the district has hired as its construction manager.
“We are very fortunate that 11 firms submitted a proposal to help build our schools, and were all top notch,” board chair Karen Sherman said in a statement. “BBT Architects was selected because during the interview process they demonstrated commitment to teamwork, fostering relationships, and innovation.”
