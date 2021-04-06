PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock School District is beginning multiple construction projects in the next few months.
The district will soon break ground on a seismic project as well as starting its bond projects.
“We are really excited to get the dirt moving and see progress on all of these great projects,” Pilot Rock School District Superintendent Troy Jerome said. The seismic project at the high school was made possible with a seismic grant awarded by the state of Oregon for more than $2.4 million in spring 2019.
The bond projects are funded through a General Obligation Bond passed by Pilot Rock voters last November. The $12 million bond will fund a variety of projects, including school safety, deferred maintenance and a new gym.
“We are very, very thankful for the support of our voters in passing the bond and making it possible for so many improvements that will benefit future Pilot Rock students,” Jerome said.
In early March, the school district sold the bonds at a favorable rate and will have about $350,000 more for bond projects than originally budgeted. According to Amanda Lapp, the district’s business manager, the district was able to shorten the life of the bond’s debt service by four years and remain stable with the dollar amount per $1,000, with a slight decrease over the life of the bond.
The district is working with three companies on the seismic and bond projects — McCormack Construction as the contractor, Straightline Architecture as the architect and ZCS Engineering and Architecture for the seismic projects. Jerome said having all of the companies work together is advantageous for timelines and the potential for cost savings.
