MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Unified School District has hired a new vice principal at McLoughlin High School. The new administrator is Mario Uribe Saldana, who was a bilingual dual language teacher in the Walla Walla School District for seven years.
Saldana, a Mac-Hi graduate, said he is “eager to augment student academic learning, support staff and build connections with families and the community.”
Mac-Hi principal Mindi Vaughan said that because Saldana grew up in Milton-Freewater, he knows many families well.
“Mario will be a real asset in keeping communication open with families and students and the school," she said. "He is very progressive and innovative in finding what will meet the needs of our students."
Saldana earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Idaho and two master’s degrees in education and administration from Heritage University. He is GLAD certified, Mentor Academy certified, trained on Next Generation Science Standards and has worked on curriculum review teams. Saldana has also coached wrestling and managed indoor/outdoor futbol club.
Saldana’s contract began July 1. Jay Rodighiero, former vice principal, is now the district’s director of special programs and principal at Freewater Elementary.
