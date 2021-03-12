IONE — The Ione School District is inviting district staff and the community to meet the four candidates for the district’s superintendent position, according to a press release.
The district will host a Meet the Candidates event on Thursday, March 18, at 5 p.m. in the Ione High School gymnasium. The candidates — Kevin Dinning, Daniel Koopman, Tracey Johnson and Spencer Byrd — will be on hand to speak briefly to the entire audience, and then be available to meet and answer questions with small groups. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced during the event.
Dinning is a middle school principal in Idaho, while Koopman currently is an instructional dean at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Johnson is the elementary principal at Ione Community Schools and Byrd is a superintendent in Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.