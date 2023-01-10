HERMISTON — Hermiston police have arrested a 20-year-old man for rape after DNA evidence connected him to the crime from months earlier.
The arrest of Andre Davin Hale happened Monday, Jan. 9. He now is in the Umatilla County Jail for first-degree burglary and first-degree rape.
Hermiston Chief of Police Jason Edmiston said the case began in October, when a 20-something woman reported she was the victim of a stranger rape.
“Stranger rapes are very rare for our department, but like all other rapes, the crime is horrendous and something we take very seriously,” Edmistion said. “We did not have much to go on, but we were able to canvas the neighborhood around the apartment complex where the crime was committed, and did secure some video footage of a possible suspect.”
Then on Nov. 17, according to Edmiston and state court records, the same officer that took the initial rape case was on duty at approximately 4 a.m. and spotted an individual peering into the window of an apartment on the 600 block of Southwest Ninth Street — the same complex as the prior case.
“The officer attempted contact but the subject fled on foot,” Edmiston said. “Officers were able to locate and detain the individual.”
Police arrested Hall for first-degree burglary and interfering with a police officer.
“Hale is on probation out of the Portland metro area for a sex crime, and his probation officer was contacted and advised of the charges,” Edmiston said, adding the window Hale was peering into was that of a 6-year-old girl.
During the processing of Hale in November, Hermiston detectives requested a DNA sample and Hale obliged, Edmiston said. That sample came back Jan 9, linking Hale to the rape investigation from October.
“Rape, as previously mentioned, is a heinous and cowardly crime,” the chief continued. “We are confident knowing Hale is sitting in the county jail and will face justice for the crime(s) we believe he has committed.”
State court records show Hale faces trial in Linn County for first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The state alleges Hale in 2017, when he was 15, molested a girl who was 12. The court has set the trial for Feb. 1 and 2.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.