PENDLETON — Dashing dachshunds took to the street Friday as the annual Wiener Dog Race revved up with excitement.
A fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, the event was 13th year the races have been held. The event was held in the 400 block of Pendleton’s Main Street.
